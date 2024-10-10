Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 81.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 304.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $449.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $449.80.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.