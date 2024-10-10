Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $449.41, but opened at $436.50. Hubbell shares last traded at $439.41, with a volume of 60,349 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Hubbell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

