Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 175,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 455,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 2.30.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

