Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.57. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.