Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 46,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 39,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Huize Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Huize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.