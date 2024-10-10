Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUMA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at $28,896,373.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 15.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

