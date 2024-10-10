Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 2.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 27.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.86.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.70. 1,128,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,047. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

