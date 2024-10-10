Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,955 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

