Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.08, but opened at $249.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries shares last traded at $253.16, with a volume of 41,784 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

