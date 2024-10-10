HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.56. 512,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,484,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Get HUYA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HUYA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.