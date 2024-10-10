Hyperion Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 111,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

