Hyperion Partners LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.4% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 1,576,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

