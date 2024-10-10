iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$115.45 and last traded at C$114.90, with a volume of 9462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.98.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.