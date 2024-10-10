ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $302.17 and last traded at $301.75. 98,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 573,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.66.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

