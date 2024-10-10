iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Stock Price Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 954,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 822,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

iCoreConnect Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. iCoreConnect had a negative return on equity of 614.22% and a negative net margin of 260.79%.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.