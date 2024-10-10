IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $103.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.