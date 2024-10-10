IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 12,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

