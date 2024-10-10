IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 7,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

IMAC Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

