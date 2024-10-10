IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Acquires 7 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,805 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £126.35 ($165.36).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,779 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £124.53 ($162.98).

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,911 ($25.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,876.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,807.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,811.31.

IMI Cuts Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,989.69%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

