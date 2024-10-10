Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 32,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 778,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $737.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

