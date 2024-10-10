Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $53.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $598,980. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

