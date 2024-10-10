Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 234,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,788. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,746. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $1,425,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

