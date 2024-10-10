Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $7.85. Indivior shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 726,133 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDV shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
Indivior Stock Performance
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
