Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,282 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Indivior worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Indivior alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in Indivior by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.