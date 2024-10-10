Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in September

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

