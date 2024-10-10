Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in September

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $9.92.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
