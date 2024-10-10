Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

