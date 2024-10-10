Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

