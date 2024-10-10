Injective Protocol Price Hits $18.93 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $70.06 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $18.93 or 0.00031326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00255682 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,698,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

