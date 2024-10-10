InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

