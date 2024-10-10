InMode’s (INMD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,244. InMode has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

