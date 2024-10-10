Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Stock Position Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

