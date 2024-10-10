Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 568,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 358,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 280,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,414,000.

Shares of BATS PMAR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

