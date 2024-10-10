InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.