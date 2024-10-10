Insider Buying: CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL) Insider Purchases 454,545 Shares of Stock

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) insider Tommy McKeith purchased 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($65,436.40).
CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of CTL stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. CleanTech Lithium Plc has a one year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.79.
About CleanTech Lithium
