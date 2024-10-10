Insider Buying: CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL) Insider Purchases 454,545 Shares of Stock

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) insider Tommy McKeith purchased 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($65,436.40).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CTL stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. CleanTech Lithium Plc has a one year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.79.

About CleanTech Lithium

See Also

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

