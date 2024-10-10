Insider Buying: Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT) Insider Acquires 680,000 Shares of Stock

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) insider Luke Wilkinson purchased 680,000 shares of Mobile Tornado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,899.36).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

MBT stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,686,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Mobile Tornado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.46 ($0.06).

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

