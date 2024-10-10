Insider Buying: Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT) Insider Acquires 680,000 Shares of Stock

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) insider Luke Wilkinson purchased 680,000 shares of Mobile Tornado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,899.36).
Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance
MBT stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,686,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Mobile Tornado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.46 ($0.06).
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Tornado Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.