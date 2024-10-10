Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 8,950 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.82 per share, with a total value of 123,689.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 80,625.88. This represents a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.93 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 4.67 and a twelve month high of 9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,091 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

