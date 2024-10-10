Insider Selling: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells 72,094 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,185,946.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,453,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,213,891.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 233,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.2871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.93%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

