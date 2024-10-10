Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,390,718.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $141,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

