Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,129,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 77.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

