Insider Selling: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells 26,523 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($129.29), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,429,141.70).

NEXT Trading Up 0.9 %

LON NXT traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,948 ($130.19). 479,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,173. The firm has a market cap of £11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,501.37, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,746 ($88.29) and a 1-year high of £111.04 ($145.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,908.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,378.51.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 75 ($0.98) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,287.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

