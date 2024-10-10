Insider Selling: Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Major Shareholder Sells 74,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $827,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,744.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of Oak Woods Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 289,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.