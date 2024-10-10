Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Critical Analysis

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -171.45% -98.14% Insmed -244.27% N/A -57.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$7.60 million N/A N/A Insmed $328.61 million 31.64 -$749.57 million ($5.23) -13.38

This table compares GT Biopharma and Insmed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GT Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GT Biopharma and Insmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Insmed 0 0 16 0 3.00

Insmed has a consensus target price of $81.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Insmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insmed is more favorable than GT Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insmed beats GT Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GT Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 (GTB-3550) TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.