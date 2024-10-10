Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.73.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

