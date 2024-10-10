Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.
