InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NSPR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. InspireMD accounts for 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

