Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $574.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.