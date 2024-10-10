inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $419,772.58

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $81.81 million and $419,772.58 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.78 or 1.00276199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00306339 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $270,921.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.