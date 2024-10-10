Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 10,481 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92.

IAS opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,026.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

