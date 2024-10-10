Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $11,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $4,317,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $3,159,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

IAS opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,026.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,353.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,980.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $342,409 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

