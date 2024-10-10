Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.